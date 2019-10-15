It's Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Hunter Biden opens up

Hunter Biden says it may have been a "mistake" to sit on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma while his father was vice president, but insists he did nothing unethical.

He made the comments in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach.

She joins "Start Here" and tells us that upon reflection, Biden regrets that the optics of the situation have given fuel to his father’s political opponents.

2. Tough on Turkey

President Donald Trump said he will be issuing an executive order authorizing "the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of the Government of Turkey and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria."

ABC News' Chief Global Affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tells the "Start Here" podcast that some of the president’s allies in the Republican Party have been pushing to punish Turkey since the start of a military offensive against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

3. Killed in her own home

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, said Monday they have arrested the officer involved in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson. Earlier in the day, officials announced officer Aaron Dean had resigned before he could be fired -- and that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Jefferson was shot inside her home by police conducting a welfare check on Saturday night.

ABC News’ Jim Ryan joins "Start Here" from Texas and tells us why much of the city is so outraged by the case.

Laura Buckman/The New York Times via Redux

Elsewhere:

Marathon session: After 10 hours of congressional questioning behind closed doors Monday, former White House adviser on Russia Fiona Hill finally wrapped up testimony in the House's impeachment inquiry.

'Not strong enough': The parents of a British teen killed when an American diplomat's wife hit him with her car say her written apology isn't enough, and they want her to be held accountable for her actions.

'I am shocked and mad': Violence erupted in Barcelona on Monday after Catalan separatist leaders were sentenced to prison for their roles in an independence vote from Spain in October 2017.

'Surveillance device in your pocket': An app that has been downloaded 100 million times in China may be spying on its users, according to a new report.

