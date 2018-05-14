'Start Here': Israel on edge as US moves embassy to Jerusalem

It's Monday, May 14, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. The big move

The U.S. is opening its new embassy in Jerusalem today, months after President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize the city as the capital of Israel.

Palestinians, infuriated by the move, have been protesting for several weeks at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Protests are expected for the embassy opening, but the Israeli military has bolstered forces in the West Bank and Gaza in anticipation of thousands of Palestinians storming the border's fence on Tuesday for Nakba Day.

ABC News' Molly Hunter, who has reported on the Middle East, explains the embassy move's symbolic significance and what this all means for the future of Palestine.

2. Cohen's telecommunications contact raising concern

Last week we heard accusations from the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels that several companies paid the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Drugmaker Novartis says they paid more than $1 million to Cohen to be a consultant, and all they really got was one meeting with him. On Friday, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson told employees that they had hired Cohen for $600,000.

Stephenson apologized for the move, and announced a senior vice president is retiring as a result. But people inside and outside Washington are asking just how sorry these companies are.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein says while lobbying goes on every day in Washington, this particular case is raising some eyebrows.

3. A not-so-'boring' announcement

Tesla is dealing with another high-profile crash involving a Tesla Model S and news that shareholders are being urged to vote against three board members.

However, one of CEO Elon Musk's other ventures, the Boring Company, recently had an exciting announcement.

A tunnel beneath Los Angeles for Musk's high-speed public transportation network, Loop, is nearly finished and will be open to the public in a few months for test rides. Wired's transportation editor, Alex Davies, tells us about the good and the bad happening in Musk's world right now.

4. Calls for change at Cannes

This weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, 82 women linked arms and climbed the steps of the Palais de Festival.

They represented the 82 films selected to compete this year that were directed by women. More than 16,000 were directed by men.

Actress Cate Blanchett was joined by Salma Hayek, Kristen Stewart, Patty Jenkins and Melissa Silverstein -- a media consultant and writer who founded "Women and Hollywood," a group that advocates for gender diversity in the film industry.

Silverstein says equality won’t be achieved until more women are put in a position to hire more women.

5. Being smart about service dogs

Imagine you purchase a service dog -- it costs $20,000 -- and it's barking, pulling on its leash and jumping on people. It doesn't seem like it could have been trained for very long, because it's just a puppy.

That's exactly what happened to dozens of families, according to a lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. The suit says one company, called Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, lied about its dogs abilities. The company denies it.

We speak to Sally Day with Service Dogs for Virginia, who recommends anyone looking for a service dog to use an accredited service.