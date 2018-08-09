It's Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Trump's lawyers respond to Mueller's request for interview

The president's legal team rejected special counsel Robert Mueller's terms for an in-person interview with Donald Trump, potentially setting up a battle that could go to the Supreme Court.

Trump's lawyers informed the special counsel he would consider "appropriate" written questions, sources familiar with the negotiations told ABC News, but he is not inclined to answer questions on obstruction of justice. ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl tells us the counteroffer will likely be seen as "insufficient" by Mueller's team.

"We're getting to the point," Karl said, "where a subpoena from the special counsel compelling the president, or attempting to compel the president, to be interviewed is a distinct possibility."

2. Congressman indicted on insider trading charges

Yesterday, a congressman from New York suddenly found himself indicted on charges of insider trading.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky says Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., is accused of selling off stock days before it went bad.

3. New York City votes for cap on Uber and Lyft drivers

New York City's traditional yellow cab industry has suffered from app-based ride services taking customers and filling the streets in recent years.

On Wednesday, angry cab drivers who had been begging for regulations on rideshare companies got their wish as the City Council voted to stop issuing new licenses for ride-hailing services while officials study the growing industry.

"It's something that major cities like Chicago, San Francisco, where they have density problems ... might look to enact similar regulations," ABC News' Mark Remillard, who's based in New York, tells us.

4. Academy's changes to the Oscars draw backlash

The Oscars next year will have a shorter show and a new category for "achievement in popular film," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced yesterday, but now there's growing backlash online and in Hollywood over the decision.

Tim Gray, Variety's senior vice president and awards editor, offers us his opinion: "I think these moves are so clumsy ... I really don't know what they're thinking."