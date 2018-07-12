'Start Here': NATO 'expected bad, got worse' from Trump visit

It's Thursday, July 12, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. 'Divided West'

President Donald Trump was on the attack in Brussels Wednesday, hitting NATO allies for not paying enough for defense and accusing Germany of being "captive to Russia" over a new pipeline deal.

Despite the public fighting words, Trump signed the traditional NATO declaration of solidarity but ABC News chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran tells us allies were still left feeling uneasy:

"I think people were astonished by the level of vehemence and vitriol with which Donald Trump attacked Germany and the alliance itself."

One person who may be happy to see the tense exchanges between Trump and European allies is Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to ABC News foreign editor Kirit Radia: “What Vladimir Putin really wants is a divided West.”

2. Tariff trouble

The United States arguably entered into a real, live trade war with China last week when it slapped a 25 percent tax on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods. China responded with the same thing: $34 billion.

Well, the United States is now threatening to add tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese exports. China called it unacceptable.

We speak to Rick Glenister, a soybean farmer in upstate New York, who says the tariffs are having a big impact on the bean market.

3. Hack the vote

Amid conversations about election meddling in 2016, we've heard about email hacks, fake news headlines and influence campaigns on social media. What didn't appear to happen was hackers’ messing with actual voting machines, but security analysts say people will continue to try and eventually succeed in tampering with votes.

We're four months away from the midterm elections, so what is being done? Clare Malone, a political reporter for our partners at FiveThirtyEight, tells us how local governments are combatting this issue.