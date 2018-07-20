It's July 20, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Trump wants second meeting with Putin

Discussions are underway to have Russian President Vladimir Putin visit Washington, according to the White House, a revelation that topped off a week of attempts to walk back comments President Donald Trump made about Russia.

It's still unclear what Trump and Putin agreed to behind closed doors in Helsinki, although Trump tweeted their meeting was a "great success."

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has also been left in the dark, telling an audience at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, "I don't know what happened," and saying he was caught off guard when he was made aware there may be a second Trump-Putin summit.

"That's going to be special," Coats said to laughter in the crowd.

And on Capitol Hill, the Senate sent a message to Trump in a unanimous vote on Thursday, warning him not to allow Russia to question U.S. officials, including Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia.

It's a lot to digest since the meeting in Helsinki earlier this week, but ABC News' Ali Rogin and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein are here to help us make sense of it all.

3. PANDAS: Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections

Some doctors believe there is a link between children who have exhibited aggressive, sometimes violent tantrums and strep infections, known as PANDAS.

However, ABC News "Nightline" anchor Juju Chang said other medical experts believe the link is just a coincidence. She tells us about some of the children who have dealt with PANDAS.

4. 'Gay panic' murder defense comes under debate in Washington

There's now an effort in Washington to make "gay panic" or "trans panic" defenses more difficult to use in federal court. Advocates say the defenses are based on a homophobic idea that if someone reveals they are gay or transgender, that would justify a violent reaction by someone else.

The defenses are currently legal in 47 states, but three states have banned them since 2014.

"It has been used since the 1960s," ABC News’ Meghan Keneally tells us. "It's just something they haven't really gotten rid of."

Now two Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to prevent the defense from being used in federal courts by introducing a bill in Congress last week.

Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy in both houses of Congress proposed the legislation prohibiting gay- and trans-panic defenses.