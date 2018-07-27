It's Friday, July 27, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. After deadline, 700 immigrant children not reunited with families

A judge gave the Trump administration a month to reunite immigrant families separated by the zero-tolerance immigration policy, which took effect in April. Yesterday was the deadline, and the government said 1,800 children were reunited with their families, but more than 700 children still remained in federal custody.

"They were taken from their parents, likely at the border, and in some cases the government cannot even locate the parent," ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas says on "Start Here." "They don't even know what country they're in, so this ultimately could become another crisis."

2. As farmers remain weary on trade, Trump in Iowa says, 'We're going to win'

Carrying a green "Make Our Farmers Great Again" cap, Donald Trump traveled to Iowa on Thursday where he talked about tariffs and the economy in an effort to ease concerns of those affected by the trade war.

"China is doing a little number -- they want to attack the farm belt because they know the farmers love me," Trump said. "And I said they're not going to win, just so you understand. We have all the cards. We're going to win."

Trump told farmers earlier this week to "be a little patient," and on Tuesday the administration announced a $12 billion bailout for those hurt by tariffs. But is that enough for farmers?

ABC News' Alex Mallin met spent 11 hours traveling across Iowa to touch base with farmers and ask them how they're coming to grips with the trade war.

Evan Vucci/AP

3. A disastrous day for Facebook

Thursday wasn't just a bad day for the stock market -- Facebook lost more money than any other company has ever lost in a single day.

The social media giant watched its stock crater by 20 percent, giving away $100 billion in value. CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally lost $15 billion.

After months of Facebook's rebounding following a data-collection scandal and Zuckerberg's attempting to ease concerned investors by testifying on Capitol Hill, what made this drop so huge?

Business Insider Senior Markets Reporter Joe Ciolli explains what happened and why other social media companies should be worried.

File-AFP/Getty Images

4. North Korea transfers US military remains

The remains of a number of U.S. service members have been transferred from North Korea, according to the White House, fulfilling one part of the agreement that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached at last month's summit in Singapore.

North Korea has said they may have up to 200 sets of remains that they've recovered since the Korean War, ABC News Pentagon reporter Elizabeth McLaughlin tells us.

"That really doesn't come close to the number of Americans that we believe lost their lives during the Korean War," she said. "As many as 7,700 American individuals have not been identified and we think that about 5,300 of those are inside North Korea."

5. Pakistan election: Who is the country's next leader?

Pakistan held elections this week after the country's prime minister was forced to step down last year because of corruption charges. In the lead-up to this year's election, a suicide bomber killed 149 people, including a local candidate, at an election rally.

Imran Khan, a former cricket star and national celebrity, declared victory, though his opponent alleged the election was rigged.

If the result holds, according to ABC News' Habibullah Khan in Islamabad, it could have big effects on Pakistan's relationship with the U.S.