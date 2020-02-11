'Start Here': Sanders, Buttigieg, and the New Hampshire primary Here's what you need to know to start your day.

It's Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Let's start here.

1. Granite State primary

New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls today for their first-in-the-nation primary with many still unsure of who should take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

On this special edition of "Start Here," host Brad Mielke opens the podcast from Dixville Notch, the small New Hampshire community that casts the first votes of the primary at midnight.

Then, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver breaks down the latest polls: "If anyone other than Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire, then that's a big deal, and the most likely to win apart from Bernie is Pete Buttigieg," he tells "Start Here."

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event, Feb. 10, 2020, in Plymouth, N.H. Matt Rourke/AP

Elsewhere:

'Stay inside the vehicle': A 20-year-old man who survived a crash into a utility pole died after he was electrocuted when stepping out of his vehicle and onto the downed power line.

'Fragility of the endangered mountain gorilla population': Four endangered mountain gorillas have been killed by an apparent lightning strike in one of Uganda's national parks, conservation groups say.

'Honesty and integrity': Canadian police are praising the "honesty and integrity" of a local teenager for handing in a large sum of cash she found over the weekend.

'You're truant': Authorities are investigating body camera video from a deputy in Florida in which he is heard threatening to shoot a high school student attempting to leave campus.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

'Our first big national poll shows just how unsettled the race is': It’s been a week since Iowa voted, and we have few national polls to help us understand just how much the caucus results — messy though they were — have affected the attitudes of potential Democratic primary voters around the country.

