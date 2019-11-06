It's Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Quid pro whoa

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, amended his testimony in the impeachment inquiry to confirm a quid pro quo with Ukraine, according to a transcript released by House Democrats on Tuesday.

"He's updating it to say that he specifically told an adviser to the president of Ukraine that he presumed that the aid that was being withheld was contingent on announcing investigations into Joe Biden," ABC News' Katherine Faulders explains on "Start Here" today.

Sondland didn't acknowledge this in his testimony last month, but he said the reversal came after he "refreshed" his "recollection" following testimony from William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

2. Kentucky call

Andy Beshear, Kentucky's Democratic attorney general, has declared victory in the close gubernatorial race against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who told supporters he would not be conceding.

"As it stands right now, the race is too close to call," ABC News' Kendall Karson says. "The two rivals are separated by 5,000 votes and this entire race is likely going to come back down to a recount."

3. Mexico massacre

At least nine Americans were killed, including six children, after they were ambushed by an armed group between the Sonora and Chihuhua states in Mexico, according to Mexican officials.

A drug cartel has been blamed for the killing and President Donald Trump is demanding Mexico allow U.S. troops to "help in cleaning out these monsters."

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas joins the podcast from Mexico City, "I had a chance to speak to a formal intel officer who knows this region well... and he tells me that there have been rival drug gangs and that there has been drug violence in this area forever."

Kenneth Miller/Lafe Langford J/via Reuters

4. Iran tensions

In another violation of the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran has announced plans to begin injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its nuclear facility, Fordo.

"This is the secret, underground facility in Iran where they have over a thousand centrifuges," ABC News' Conor Finnegan, who covers the State Department, says. "They've been spinning empty for the last few years because this was meant to become a research facility under the nuclear deal."

DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

Elsewhere:

'Moral obligation': Thousands of scientists from around the world have mobilized to warn people of an impending global climate emergency if levels of greenhouse gas emissions are not significantly reduced.

'High degree of concern': A 13-year-old boy who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon escaped from law enforcement on Tuesday after a court appearance in North Carolina, officials said.

'Looking to change things': The attorney representing a group that said they were asked to move seats at an Illinois Buffalo Wild Wings because of their race is calling for the company to be "trailblazers" when it comes to standing up to racism.

'Tragic all the way around': Newly released video shows dozens of vehicles driving around a pedestrian fatally struck by another car in Los Angeles before anyone stops to help.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

'The State Of The Polls': Much maligned for their performance in the 2016 general election — and somewhat unfairly so, since the overall accuracy of the polls was only slightly below average that year by historical standards — American election polls have been quite accurate since then.

Doff your cap:

Any parent who thinks they are their kid's ultimate cheerleader really needs to meet "cheer dad." His name is Hekili Holland and his cheer routine from the football stands has been watched by almost 3 million people so far on social.

"Cheer dad," as Holland has come to be known, has been performing from the stands for about three weeks. But on Nov. 1 at the York High vs. Warhill High dame in Yorktown, Virginia, he was caught on camera and now has more than 10,000 overwhelmingly positive comments.

Holland said he was "just having fun." But, "if this bring joy to folks then I 'm happy to be that guy."