It's Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Let's start here.

1. 'If they want to leave, they can leave'

President Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks on four minority Democratic congresswomen on Monday, denying that it was racist to tell them to "go back” to where they came from, despite the fact they're all, obviously, American citizens, and three of them were born in the U.S.

"All they do is complain," he told reporters at the White House. "So all I'm saying is, if they want to leave, they can leave."

Democrats put up a united front, blasting Trump's remarks, as the progressive "Squad" made up of Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a joint news conference Tuesday telling Americans his "bigoted" attacks are a "distraction."

A few Republicans criticized the attacks, including Sen. Tim Scott, the lone African American Republican in the Senate, but many GOP members tried to dodge addressing the controversy altogether, according to ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega.

"For all intents and purposes, these tweets were racist, and has put his party in a very uncomfortable position," she says on "Start Here."

2. Epstein faces alleged victims

A federal judge on Monday said he'd decide whether to grant bail to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein at a court hearing later this week.

Epstein, who's pleaded not guilty to federal sex-trafficking charges, came face to face with two alleged victims during his detention hearing, both of whom spoke in support of keeping him locked up.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky tells "Start Here" that after witnessing the judge's pointed questioning, "If you were reading tea leaves, you would be hard pressed to think that Jeffrey Epstein is going to be free on bail."

3. Vatican mystery

There's a new twist in the case of a 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee who disappeared in Rome nearly four decades ago.

Last week, investigators acted on an anonymous tip that said Emanuela Orlandi's remains were buried in a Vatican cemetery "where an angel was pointing," in the tombs of two 19th century German princesses, but the grave was empty, adding to the mystery.

Vatican officials then expanded their investigation over the weekend, discovering two sets of remains under a stone slab. The area has been sealed off until investigators can determine later this week whether the remains belong to Orlandi, the princesses or someone else entirely.

It's not the first time Orlandi's family has pursued a lead into her disappearance, ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell tells us.

"The family have been put through this a few times," Pannell adds. "They say they're getting used to it in some senses, tragically, but of course they still want answers."

Elsewhere:

'Go speak your Mexican at home': Two elderly white women tell a Burger King manager to "go back to Mexico."

'Bleeding from every inch of her body': A dog buried alive on a beach is saved.

'Every rescue attempt was made': A 3-year-old dies after falling into a restaurant's grease trap.

