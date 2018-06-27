'Start Here': Supreme Court upholds travel ban in narrow ruling

It's Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. SCOTUS upholds travel ban

Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that the third version of President Donald Trump's travel ban is legal.

ABC News' Terry Moran explains the reasoning behind the ruling and why Trump could add more countries to the list if he wanted to.

2. A pharmacist's refusal

After an Arizona woman was told she was going to have a miscarriage, her doctor gave her a prescription for a drug to terminate her pregnancy, but when she went to Walgreens, the pharmacist allegedly refused to fill her prescription. Are pharmacists generally allowed to say "no" to patients?

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains what happened and what should happen.

3. Shocker in New York City

Five states had primaries Tuesday night, and while many eyes were on Republican races, it was a young Democrat who delivered the night's most shocking result.

ABC News' John Verhovek explains how a 28-year-old first-time candidate was able to unseat House Democratic Caucus chair Joe Crowley.

4. Hope in Afghanistan

It was a historic moment in Afghanistan this month when the government and the Taliban agreed to a ceasefire for three days. Since then, the violence has resumed and even intensified, but people are still expressing hope for peace 17 years after the Afghan conflict began.

ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell checks in from Herat, Afghanistan, after spending a week embedded with American troops, and he tells us what he's been seeing in the remote western part of the country.

5. Immigrant care

After touring a detention center yesterday in Port Isabel, Texas, a group of lawyers are claiming that most of the parents they spoke to had no idea where their children were and hadn't even had a phone call with their kids.

ABC News' Jim Ryan is there, and he tells us what's happening in these detention centers and what kind of care the children receive.