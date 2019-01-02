It's Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Here's what you need to start your day:

1. Trump invites congressional leaders to White House as shutdown continues

The federal government has been partially shut down for 12 days.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to hand over House speakership to Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, meaning virtually no legislation will get passed in Washington without her say-so.

Since Pelosi last sat down Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump to discuss a potential shutdown, the two sides have not spoken directly.

ABC News’ Tara Palmeri says the president has invited top Democrats to the White House on Wednesday to discuss border security.

2. Warren forms exploratory committee for 2020 presidential run

On the final day of 2018, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she was officially forming an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

Now she's announced she'll be in Iowa this weekend, a place she'll presumably be quite often over the next 13 months leading up to the first caucus of the campaign.

ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks says the president likes a potential matchup with Warren.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

3. American citizen accused of spying arrested in Russia

Russian authorities have arrested a man they say is an American spy on Russian soil.

According to a statement put out by Russia’s Federal Security Service, a U.S. citizen named Paul Whelan was detained on Dec. 28 “in the course of committing spy activity.”

Whelan, who is the head of global security for American auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc., is also a former Marine.

ABC News Foreign Editor Kirit Radia spoke to Whelan's family, who say they don't believe he was involved in anything suspicious and are concerned about his well-being.

Family handout

4. Toddler injured by rhino during Florida zoo experience

A small toddler was injured Tuesday after falling into a rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

The child fell during the "Rhino Encounter," a "hands-on, educational experience with Brevard Zoo’s white rhinoceroses," Brevard Zoo said in an emailed statement to ABC News, adding that the program has been operating since 2009 without incident.

The incident comes just days after an intern cleaning a lion enclosure at a North Carolina animal center was killed by the animal.

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos has been talking to people living near the center who say they voiced their concern about its safety.

WTVD/ABC11 via AP

In other news:

Border crisis: US fires tear gas into Mexico as migrants attempt to cross border into San Diego: U.S. border authorities fired tear gas into Mexico on Monday night when a group of roughly 150 migrants attempted to illegally cross the border into San Diego. Customs and Border Protection said the non-lethal measures were not aimed at those who were actively climbing the fence, but at people who were throwing rocks south of the borderline.

War of words: Trump goes after General McChrystal for 'big, dumb mouth': President Donald Trump took on retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal today, saying he "got fired like a dog" and is known for his "big, dumb mouth" -- comments that come on the heels of the general criticizing the president. “General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!" Trump tweeted.

Nuclear stalemate: Kim Jong Un warns US in New Year's address: Kim Jong Un says he is ready to sit down again with President Donald Trump -- but also warned the United States against imposing more sanctions. During his annual televised New Year's speech, the North Korean leader said he hopes a follow-up summit meeting will “produce an outcome welcomed by the international community.”

Dramatic rescue: Crews battle fog, mud in race to rescue drowning woman: A woman drowning in thick, muddy water that was rising up to her neck was rescued just in time by Florida deputies who raced through thick fog to find her just hours into the new year. The desperate rescue began when the woman's car flipped into water as she drove near Tampa's Florida State Fairgrounds shortly before 4 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

GOAT vs. GOAT: Roger Federer defeats Serena Williams as she calls him 'greatest of all-time': It was sportsmanship at its best on New Year's Day in Perth, Australia, as Roger Federer defeated Serena Williams in mixed doubles, then took to the mic to praise the iconic athlete. Federer and his partner, Belinda Bencic, defeated Williams and Francis Tiafoe, 4-2, 4-3, to advance in the Hopman Cup, but the event was more about two tennis greats facing off and then showing great esteem for the other.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Can The Eagles Beat The Bears? Can Houston Stop Andrew Luck?

Today's must-see photo:

Following his final game as a head coach, Ohio State's Urban Meyer, right, celebrates with quarterback Dwayne Haskins after Ohio State defeated Washington, 28-23, in the Rose Bowl Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo credit: AP/Jae C. Hong)

AP

