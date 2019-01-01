A child was injured after falling into a rhino exhibit Tuesday at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

The child was rushed to a pediatric hospital in Orlando for treatment, Brevard County Fire Rescue Department and zoo officials said.

BCFR responded to the Brevard Zoo today for a child that fell into the Rhino exhibit. The child was trauma alerted to a pediatric hospital & mother was ground transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment. Further info being referred to zoo officials. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 1, 2019

"During a Rhino Encounter, a hands-on, educational experience with Brevard Zoo’s white rhinoceroses, a young guest entered the rhinoceros yard and was injured. The family was transported to a local hospital by ambulance," Brevard Zoo said in an emailed statement to ABC News.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time, the zoo said.

Brevard Zoo

"During the encounter, participants and the rhinoceroses are separated by a series of steel poles," it added. "According to witnesses, the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles and at this point, the snout of at least one of rhinoceroses made contact with the child.

Brevard Zoo

"The Zoo has offered this experience daily without incident since 2009," the statement said.

“Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family,” Keith Winsten, the Zoo’s executive director said. “Safety has always been of paramount importance to us and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”