It's Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Repeal and replace and procrastinate and ... avoid wind turbines?

Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, said on Tuesday, a week after his administration backed an anti-Obamacare court ruling, that his fellow Republicans actually should wait until after the 2020 election to push forward with their own "really great" plan.

"Certainly, Republicans up here are relieved," ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce says on today's podcast, "because, right now, they don't have a replacement plan waiting in the wings."

Trump, at a fundraiser Tuesday night, pontificated on an oft-overlooked contributor to the declining health of countless Americans: wind farms.

"Hillary wanted to put up wind," he said, swinging one arm in a circular motion, making propeller-blade sound effects, "and they say the noise causes cancer."

So, to summarize: Avoid all whooshing sounds until late 2020, or early 2021, when a really great -- really, folks, probably the greatest -- health care plan definitely will exist and cover all treatments for cancer, including, obviously, noise-induced cancer, considered among the easiest types to treat because it doesn't exist.

(Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images) Wind turbines are seen in the fog in Langen near Cuxhaven, nothern Germany, Nov. 24, 2018.

2. Malware-a-lago

A woman with two Chinese passports, four cell phones and a thumb drive dripping with malware somehow sneaked into Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

"It is very difficult to protect the president, obviously," ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz says on "Start Here," "but she got a long way into that resort before she was stopped."

3. Puerto Rico battles back

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory twice referred to as "that country" by a White House spokesperson on Tuesday, is seeing increased tourism but still has a long way to go before fully recovering from a hurricane that killed thousands.

Trish Turner and Josh Hoyos join "Start Here" with the very latest, including a startling data point.

"We've seen suicide rates go up since the hurricane," Hoyos tells us, "and they continue to go up."

(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE) San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz talks to a member of the media in San Juan, Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, Oct. 2, 2017.

4. 'Just like Tupac'

Hours after police announced Eric Holder, 29, as the primary suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle, 33, Holder was captured without incident.

ABC News' Adrienne Bankert has the latest from Los Angeles.

"One young man we talked to," Bankert tells us, "said he was the Tupac of our generation. And now he's gone, just like Tupac is."

Elsewhere:

'It would be a very big deal to beat the machine': Lori Lightfoot becomes Chicago's first African American female, and openly gay, mayor.

'It's my breasts. It's my chest. It's my body. It's something that should be celebrated.': A teacher fired after a topless photo she privately sent to her then-boyfriend, a teacher at the same school, surfaced publicly, says she will sue the district for $3 million if it doesn't rehire her.

'If he could do this to his wife and his own 10-year-old daughter, he will do it to someone else': Police capture a man accused of murdering his family with a machete.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

Abolishing the Electoral College used to be a bipartisan position. Not anymore.: Today, attitudes toward the Electoral College are polarized by party, with Democrats far more likely to support a change and Republicans much more likely to defend the current system.

Doff your cap:

Cheryl Angelelli is paralyzed from the chest down, but she's a star on the dance floor.

Not only is Angelelli breaking barriers for women with disabilities, she's breaking world records. An athlete at heart, Angelelli was ranked seventh in the world for wheelchair ballroom dancing in 2017. She's also earned two silver medals and two bronzes with the Paralympic swim team.

"I was determined from a young age," Angelelli tells "Good Morning America," "to never let my wheelchair define me or confine me."