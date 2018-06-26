'Start Here': Witnessing an alleged smuggling operation at the border

It's Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Law and order at the border

As the backlash continues over what happens to illegal immigrants after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border, what does the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy look like on the law-enforcement side?

ABC News Chief National Correspondent Tom Llamas checks in from McAllen, Texas, where he was embedded with the border patrol and witnessed two mothers and their children allegedly smuggled into the U.S.

And for those children or teenagers on their own when they enter the U.S., they may end up in a tent city similar to the one ABC News producer Ignacio Torres toured in Tornillo, Texas.

2. Immigration in Tuesday's primaries

Voters across seven states are heading to the polls for the latest round of primaries in Colorado, New York, Maryland, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.

How is the current, heated immigration discussion affecting candidates at the ballot box? ABC News Political Director Rick Klein tells us it depends on location, but critics of Trump take note: "He intends to make immigration just as potent an issue as it was when he rode it to success in 2016."

3. Europe strikes back

Harley-Davidson has announced it's moving some production out of the U.S. after the European Union issued retaliatory tariffs on its motorcycles.

"Europe is striking back," said ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, and the EU is hitting brands "associated with the very base that voted Donald Trump into office."

4. Tennis and motherhood

Serena Williams saw her No. 1 ranking fall into the triple digits while on maternity leave. Because of her case, the U.S. Tennis Association, which runs the U.S. Open, is now going to take pregnancy into account with its seeding protocol.

USTA President Katrina Adams explains the organization's decision: "Tennis is getting older, and you're looking at these players who are playing into their 30s, and should they have to retire just so they can be normal and start a family? Or, can they return back to their workplace and still be respected in the light that they left the game?"