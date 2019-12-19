'Start Here': House votes to impeach President Trump Here's what you need to know to start your day.

It's Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Impeachment vote

Splitting along party lines, the House voted on Wednesday to impeach a sitting president for just the third time in U.S. history.

In the debate leading up to the vote, Democrats accused President Donald Trump of abusing his power for personal and political gain in the 2020 election, while Republicans insisted there was no evidence of a crime.

"This has become one of the most intensely partisan episodes, I think, of our history and it's more than just a partisan divide," ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce says on "Start Here" today. "We saw this fundamental divide over right and wrong, and that led to essentially a debate where the two parties can't even agree on the basic facts of what happened here."

2. Trump reacts

"While Democrats are obsessed with impeachment, we are focused on jobs, jobs, jobs."

As voting was underway on Wednesday night, the president made his case against impeachment to supporters at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

"My sense is that the president has been gearing up for this fight," ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl tells the podcast. "He did not want this moment to come, clearly it upset him and angered him, but as it became clear that he was going to be impeached ... he switched into all-out battle mode and he saw that in some ways he was winning."

President Donald Trump hosts a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

3. Now what?

Although the vote sets up a Senate trial in January, some Democrats are debating whether to formally send the articles of impeachment to the other chamber in order to get some concessions from Senate Republicans, who have indicated they are not inclined to allow witnesses.

"House Democrats would like something that looks more like a genuine proceeding in which, you know, minds are open, new testimony can come in, and the outcome is not a foregone conclusion," ABC News Legal Analyst Kate Shaw tells the podcast, adding, "It seems unlikely to me, but I do think that it's an idea that's getting a little bit of traction."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., announces the passage of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, against President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television via AP

4. A final thought

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, who covered the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton, shares his thoughts with "Start Here" about this historic moment and its differences from two decades ago.

"It does not have that gravity," he says. "It feels like just another chapter in the outrage and the bitterness and the melodrama, the high stakes reality show that our politics have become, that even this constitutional step feels like just another week in the Trump presidency."

