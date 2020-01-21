'Start Here': McConnell lays out impeachment trial road map and protesters clash with police in Beirut Here's what you need to know to start your day.

It's Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Rules of the road

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night released the resolution he plans to introduce on the Senate floor during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial today, which outlines how the trial would proceed.

ABC News’ Trish Turner explains to "Start Here" that Democrats are taking issue with the language around witnesses and evidence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 15, 2020. Julio Cortez/AP, FILE

2. Drama in Davos?

As the impeachment trial continues, Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, starting Tuesday for the World Economic Forum.

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips tells "Start Here" that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has sparred with Trump on social media, will also be in attendance.

3. 'Week of Rage'

Hundreds of people were injured in Beirut over the weekend as anti-government protesters were turned back by water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets fired by police.

Rainy conditions late Monday momentarily calmed the protest, which began three months ago as a way to spotlight economic inequality.

ABC News' Ian Pannell tells "Start Here" that there is now a limit on how much money citizens can withdraw from banks.

Tear gas and water cannons are used as anti-government demonstrators clash with police in Downtown Beirut, outside the government buildings on Jan. 19, 2020. Tom Nicholson/LNP/REX via Shutterstock

