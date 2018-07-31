State officials shower 7-year-old with support after shuttering his lemonade stand

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo offered today to pay for any permit fees necessary to reopen a 7-year-old entrepreneur’s lemonade stand after it was shut down following a visit from a state Department of Health inspector.

“Today I directed the Department of Health to reach a resolution with the Mulvaney family to ensure that Brendan's lemonade stand can continue to operate,” read the statement released by Cuomo today.

“If a permit is needed, I will personally pay for any necessary fees. We support Brendan's entrepreneurial spirit and wish him the best of luck."

Last week, young Mulvaney's lemonade stand was ordered closed by a New York State Department of Health (DOH) inspector.

Mulvaney's father, Sean Mulvaney, described the inspector as "rude" in an interview with the Times Union newspaper.

"She didn't introduce herself, she didn't leave a card," the elder Mulvaney told the newspaper. "She asked if we had a permit and I said 'no' and she told us we couldn't do it. Then she started taking pictures. She was rude."

A state DOH spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the woman was, in fact, a state inspector.

State DOH spokesman Gary Holmes said the agency is in touch with the Mulvaney family and will assist them in obtaining any necessary permits, and waive the fees, if they want to open a stand that sells more than lemonade - which doesn't require a permit.

The youngster was also peddling snow cones and water at his makeshift front yard stand outside a local state fair.

Holmes said that DOH officials spoke to the Mulvaney family today and will continue to work with them to resolve any future issues with Brendan's lemonade stand.

Meanwhile, New York State Senator James Tedisco said he is drafting a "lemon aid law" to keep child-run stands open, according to WABC.

"They are 7-year-olds, out in their front yards, selling lemonade," Tedisco told ABC News affiliate WABC. "Those are not the criminals in New York state."

The elder Mulvaney told WABC News that he feels that for state officials, "there are more important things in life than, you know, shutting down a kid's lemonade stand."