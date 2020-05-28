As states reopen, a debate emerges: Are gyms 'essential'? A Bellmawr gym is now suing the state for classifying it as nonessential.

New York City's open streets policy could become permanent Stephen Yang/The New York Times via Redux

On the Jersey Shore, gyms, along with tanning and laundry, are a third of the trinity of essential living. However, gyms are not considered essential businesses in New Jersey's coronavirus restrictions.

A Bellmawr gym is now suing the state for classifying it as nonessential.

"Plaintiff's business is absolutely essential to the health and well-being of its members and to the financial viability and health of its owners and employees," the lawsuit said.

A man wears a mask while working out out at a gym in Bellmawr, N.J., May 22, 2020. Stephen Yang/The New York Times via Redux

New Jersey has faced other lawsuits involving coronavirus restrictions from gun stores, churches, a hair salon and a car wash. Three high school students in Toms River claimed the prohibition on in-person graduation ceremonies violated their right to free assembly. The governor has since said outdoor commencement ceremonies can take place beginning in July.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map