How to stay safe from lightning strikes

About 20 people are killed by lightning each year in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. Hundreds are severely hurt each year.

Over the years, lightning fatalities have been on the decline, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. But just this week, a woman was killed by lightning while walking her dogs in Los Angeles County.

Here are tips from the National Weather Service on how to stay safe:

Most lightning strikes are in the summer, but they can occur year-round.

Nowhere outside is safe during lightning, so when you hear thunder, get inside right away.

Once inside, don’t touch sinks or faucets, or anything that’s plugged into an electrical outlet. You should also stay away from outside doors and windows.

Lightning is seen in Phoenix in this undated stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Wait 30 minutes following the last lightning or thunder before going back outside.

If you can’t get inside during a storm, stay away from hills, isolated trees and objects that conduct electricity, like power lines. Immediately get out of the ocean, pool or lake, and never lie flat on the ground.

If you see someone struck by lightning, the victim is safe to touch -- you can start CPR while waiting for first responders to arrive.