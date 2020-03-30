New storm to bring severe weather across the South Over the weekend there were 22 reported tornadoes in three states.

Over the weekend there were 22 reported tornadoes in three states; six in Illinois, 10 in Iowa and six in Arkansas with significant to major damage reported in all three states.

Some of the worst damage this weekend was on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where an EF-3 tornado was on the ground for 12.6 miles. It was 600 yards wide and it was on the ground for 16 minutes.

This is the strongest such tornado in Arkansas since 2014. Strong tornadoes like EF-3’s are not that common in Arkansas and since 2000 only 24 such tornadoes have occurred in the state.

The storm that brought all the tornadoes this past weekend is moving through the Northeast and the Great Lakes with rain and some snow, but no severe weather is expected there.

Our attention now turns to the southern Plains and the Gulf Coast where a new storm system will bring more severe weather next two days.

This morning, the storm system is just moving out of the Rockies and joining a warm front along the Gulf Coast.

Later today, severe weather is expected from the Plains into the Gulf Coast states from Kansas to Mississippi where damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat.

On Tuesday, the storm system moves into the eastern Gulf Coast states from Alabama to Georgia and into northern Florida. The biggest treat there will be damaging winds and also a slightly higher tornado threat.