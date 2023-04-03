Another storm forecast to sweep US with tornadoes, damaging winds, hail

After a weekend of extreme weather across the South and the Midwest regions, yet another major storm is forecast to sweep the United States this week with tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

There were 59 tornadoes confirmed across 11 states over the weekend, from Arkansas to New Jersey. On Sunday alone, hail bigger than golf balls and winds up to 75 miles per hour hit parts of Texas, bringing down trees and power lines. That same storm will move through Alabama, Georgia and Florida on Monday with damaging winds and possibly tornadoes, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, another massive storm is brewing in the West. As of Monday morning, some 50 million Americans across 19 states were on alert for heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

This new storm is forecast to reach the Heartland late Tuesday, potentially bringing another outbreak of severe weather to the same areas that were hit over the weekend -- from Illinois to Arkansas. The latest forecast shows the cities of Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City and Little Rock will be in the bullseye for tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Areas in Iowa, western Illinois, west of Chicago and northern Missouri could see the strongest tornadoes.

The threat of damaging winds is expected to move into the Ohio Valley, eastern Great Lakes, western New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota, as well as winter storm alerts stretching from the Rocky Mountains to the western Great Lakes. Local snowfall amounts could accumulate to 4 feet in the Rockies and 1 to 2 feet in the northern Plains, along with strong winds of 40 to 60 mph.