Storm system brings threat for floods and snow to the South A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from Tennessee to North Carolina.

Massive storms and snow in Michigan and Maine; relentless rain washes out Tennessee

A storm system moving through the southern half of the United States over the next 36 hours will bring a threat for flooding and snow to North Carolina and Virginia.

Already 4 to 8 inches of snow fell from Colorado to Iowa in the last 24 hours causing accidents and even shutting down interstate 70 in Kansas.

Heavy rain is adding to the flooding in the South where new evacuations were ordered yesterday in Alabama.

As the storm moves across the South, eight states from Louisiana to Virginia are under flood and snow alerts.

This morning, heavy rain is falling from Texas to Georgia as flood warnings continue on dozens of rivers and bayous in the South.

This storm system moves into the Southeast bringing more heavy rain here and snow to North Carolina and southern Virginia.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Tennessee to North Carolina, including Raleigh and Charlotte.

Snow is expected in the South and some areas could see up to 4 inches in North Carolina which could cause significant delays for the evening rush hour in the area.

Additional heavy rain is forecast from Mississippi to Alabama, Georgia and into South Carolina where this could cause more flooding.

This morning, to the north, a cold blast is moving through and wind chills are 20 below zero or more.

The cold air is now moving into the Northeast and the coldest air mass will be right over the Northeast Friday morning with wind chills near zero in Boston and single digits in New York City.

This cold blast is not expected to be long lived and much milder air is on the way to end the weekend.