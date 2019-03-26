As a major storm moved east yesterday, golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds were reported throughout the Deep South, especially sections of Alabama.

While that system is moving along, a series of storms over the Pacific Ocean takes aim at the West Coast, after which the storms will continue moving west to east with heavy rain, snow and thunderstorms stretching into the Midwest.

(ABC News) The new storm is tracking toward the West Coast.

By Wednesday, a stronger storm system will deliver heavier rain to the central and northern parts of California, with heavy snowfall expected in the Sierra Nevada.

(ABC News) Another storm is forming in the Pacific Ocean.

These storms, by Thursday and Friday, will be making their way across the flooded Plains and into parts of the Midwest, with the strongest rainfalls expected on Friday. There's a good chance of snow from Nebraska to northern Iowa to southern Minnesota.

(ABC News) The new storm will be over the Midwest by Friday.

Some parts of the Plains could see as much as 3 inches of rain, meanwhile half a foot of snow in Nebraska is a possibility. Mountains from California to Montana could see up to 3 feet of snow.

(ABC News) Some areas may see a foot of snow through Friday.

Major to record flooding continues in the Plains and upper Midwest, with rivers in Minnesota and the Dakotas remaining at dangerously high levels.