Storms causing accidents and delays across US as flash flooding, damaging wind threats remain Storms continue to move across the country Wednesday morning.

Storms continue to move across the country Wednesday morning, causing flash flooding and snow in the Southwest and severe storms in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley.

Already, 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in southern California in the last two days, which caused flash flooding on the roads. When it rains in southern California, roads get extra slick causing accidents and backups. There was already had a major pileup Tuesday on Interstate 5 in San Diego.

Storms continue to move across the country causing flash flooding and snow in the Southwest and severe storms in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. ABC News

In the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, expect strong to severe storms later Wednesday morning into the afternoon with damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. Areas with tornado and damaging winds threats are Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis and northern Mississippi.

In the mid-South, more severe weather is expected with damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail ABC News

Stormy patterns continue Thursday from the Southwest and into the Mid-South, with more flash flooding possible from southern California into Arizona.

In the Mid-South, more severe weather is expected with damaging winds, a few tornadoes and large hail. The cities in the path of these storms will be Nashville, Memphis, Little Rock, Arkansas, Paducah, Kentucky, and Louisville.

In addition to the heavy rain in the Southwest, heavy snow is forecast for the southern Rockies, where in some areas, 1 to 2 feet is possible in the next couple of days. ABC News

In addition to the heavy rain in the Southwest, snow is forecast for the southern Rockies, where in some areas 1 to 2 feet of accumulation is possible in the next couple of days.

Storms continue to move across the country causing flash flooding and snow in the Southwest and severe storms in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. ABC News

Additional rain is also forecast for the southern Plains and into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley. Locally, more than 3 inches of rain with flash flooding is possible.