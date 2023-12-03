Storms bring rain, snow to Northeast and threat of avalanches to Pacific Northwest, forecast shows

A rain storm is soaking Philadelphia, New York and Boston on Sunday.

Storms are targeting both coasts on Sunday, with rain and snow slamming the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest.

On the East Coast, several inches of snow are piling up Sunday into Monday from the Adirondacks in New York to the White Mountains of New Hampshire and Maine, forecasts show.

Six to 12 inches of snow is forecast for northern New England.

This comes as a rain storm soaks Philadelphia, New York and Boston on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a series of storms are forecast to bombard the Northwest over the next several days.

Sunday's storm is bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

The Stevens Pass mountain pass -- in the Cascade Mountains in Washington state -- has already picked up more than 40 inches of snow over the last three days.

The risk of avalanches has increased in the Cascade Mountains due to the recent heavy snow and the rapidly warming temperatures. The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued avalanche warnings for several areas.