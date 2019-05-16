Stormy weather stretches from West Coast to Midwest

The unusually late winter-like storm that hit California on Wednesday is continuing through this morning.

More than 5 inches of rain fell in Venado, California, yesterday, making it the city's rainiest May day ever. Santa Rosa also broke a daily record with more than 2 inches.

Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California are seeing rain this morning, some of which could be heavy.

The storm system is forecast to move inland by this evening, delivering more rain in California, with snow falling from the Sierra Nevada into the Rockies. Gusty winds are expected in the Southwest ahead of the storm.

As the system heads east, severe storms are forecast to break out in the central U.S. on Friday, with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes all possible.

A separate storm system in the upper Midwest is forming ahead of the western storm, with severe weather likely stretching down into the mid-Mississippi Valley region.

These storms on Wednesday delivered damaging hail and winds from the Dakotas down into Arkansas.

More severe weather, including heavy rain and large hail and damaging winds, is expected today from Nebraska to Ohio.