Storms, more possible tornadoes dominate forecast after week of deadly weather

After a series of strong and devastating tornadoes struck the Midwest and South this week, killing 93 people, a winter storm is threatening parts of the Northeast and more tornadoes may crop up in other parts of the U.S.

As severe storms threaten parts of the South, a winter storm is moving into the Northeast. On Saturday, heavy rain moves east with strong thunderstorms moving across coastal Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

A tornado or two is possible with gusty winds and hail in those coastal areas.

The same storm system will extend into upstate New York and northern New England with freezing rain and heavy snow. Up to 8 inches of snow is possible through Sunday morning.

In the West, over a foot of snow was reported in Utah where a skier got caught in an avalanche Friday.

On Saturday another surge of moisture will move into the Pacific Northwest.

Four states from Oregon to Montana are under weather alerts.

South, Midwest tornadoes possible

Heavy rain moved across hard-hit area in the mid-South prompting several reports of flash flooding and water rescues. Three to 4 inches of rainfall was reported from Oklahoma to Illinois as of Saturday morning, and a flash flood.

As a low-pressure system moves through the Ohio Valley today, the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding is diminishing across parts of the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

However, this same system will bring the risk of severe storms to 6 million in the South.

A line of strong thunderstorms will sweep across coastal Texas and southwest Louisiana with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and a tornado or two is possible.

Major cities that may see severe storms include Houston; Beaumont, Texas; and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Over the next several days, rounds of heavy rain will move in the Gulf Coast with 3 to 4 inches of rain possible.

Northeast

The same storm system will move into the Northeast bringing heavy snow, freezing rain and rain showers.

Up to 8 inches of snowfall is possible through Sunday morning.

A cooler air mass moves across the Northeast this weekend into next week.

Temperatures are at least 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Temperatures will be near normal through Christmas.

West

Over a foot of snow was reported in Utah.

Ten to 12 inches of snow was reported in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas.

A new storm moved into the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain, snow and gusty winds. Highest elevations may see up to 2 feet of snow this weekend along the Northern Cascades. High winds may cause whiteout conditions. High wind alerts are in effect through Saturday with gusts up to 60 mph.

Over the next several days, waves of moisture will move into the West bringing heavy mountain snow and rain. One to 3 feet of snow is possible over parts of Washington and California.