Deaths and destruction: The deadly tornado outbreak by the numbers

At least 88 people were killed across five states.

The devastating twisters that tore through the South and the Midwest this weekend marked the deadliest tornado outbreak in the U.S. in a decade.

Here's a closer look at the tornadoes by the numbers:

88 lives lost

At least 88 people were killed across five states: 74 in Kentucky; six in Illinois; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas; and two in Missouri.

Victims' ages range from a 2-month-old girl in Kentucky to a 94-year-old man in Arkansas.

This was the deadliest tornado outbreak in the U.S. since May 2011, when more than 170 people were killed.

35 confirmed tornadoes, 44 reported tornadoes

There were at least 44 reported tornadoes across nine states: Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio and Alabama.

Of those, 35 were confirmed tornadoes.

128 miles

A continuous tornado path -- at least an EF-3 -- spanned at least 128 miles across western Kentucky, according to preliminary survey results from the National Weather Service.

A second long-track tornado was on the ground for at least 71.6 miles across northwest Tennessee. This EF-3 tornado brought winds up to 160 mph and was more than a half-mile wide at times.

Over 1,000 homes destroyed

The storms ripped out entire blocks and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday, "We're going to have over 1,000 homes that are just gone."

"I don't think we'll have seen damage at this scale ever," he said.

The governor, choking up, spoke about the destruction in Dawson Springs, a town of fewer than 3,000 residents where he said his father grew up. Beshear said his grandparents' home is still standing, but "one block up and left or right is just gone, just flattened."

26,000 homes and businesses in the dark

In Kentucky, approximately 26,000 homes and businesses are without power, The Associated Press reported.

