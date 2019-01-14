Stormy Daniels files civil lawsuit against Ohio police officers over strip club arrest

Jan 14, 2019, 2:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Body cam footage released by the Columbus Police Department shows Stormy Daniels during her arrest after a performance at Sirens Gentlemens Club in Columbus, Ohio, July 12, 2018.PlayColumbus Police Department, FILE
WATCH Federal judge orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump nearly $300K in legal fees

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Ohio vice squad police officers who she says were pro-Trump and arrested her for political reasons.

(MORE: Police release body-camera video of Stormy Daniels arrest)

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested July 11 at a strip club in Columbus on suspicion of sexually touching a patron while on stage, police said at the time.

PHOTO: Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, is led into jail in Columbus, Ohio, after being taken into custody, July 12, 2018.WBNS via AP, FILE
Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, is led into jail in Columbus, Ohio, after being taken into custody, July 12, 2018.

The lawsuit, filed with lawyer Michael Avenatti, alleges false arrest, malicious prosecution and civil conspiracy.

It also claims the officers did research on her before the arrest.

Daniels' lawsuit is seeking a declaration from the court that the arrest violated her constitutional rights. She is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and more than $1 million in punitive damages.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump and the White House has denied the affair.

