Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against Ohio vice squad police officers who she says were pro-Trump and arrested her for political reasons.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested July 11 at a strip club in Columbus on suspicion of sexually touching a patron while on stage, police said at the time.

WBNS via AP, FILE

The lawsuit, filed with lawyer Michael Avenatti, alleges false arrest, malicious prosecution and civil conspiracy.

It also claims the officers did research on her before the arrest.

Daniels' lawsuit is seeking a declaration from the court that the arrest violated her constitutional rights. She is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and more than $1 million in punitive damages.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump and the White House has denied the affair.