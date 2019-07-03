Stowaway groundhog prompts 'check engine' light

Mechanics at a local repair shop in Dedham, Massachusetts, were surprised by what they found under the hood of a customer's car brought in due to a "check engine" light on Tuesday morning.

A groundhog was "tucked away" in the vehicle's engine compartment, according to the Dedham Police Department.

"This condition might not be in the owner's manual," police quipped on a post on .

An animal control officer from the Dedham Police Department was called to the scene and "able to free the animal and send it on its way," police added.