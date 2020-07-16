A look at the 3-strikes-you're-closed policy for reopened New York City bars and restaurants Three violations will result in the loss of an establishment's liquor license.

New York City bar and restaurant owners have closed, reopened, struggled and shifted business operations just to keep from going under amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a new policy mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo could shut down some establishments permanently -- if they're not careful.

The governor announced on Thursday a new three-strikes-and-you're closed order that requires restaurants and bars to close after receiving three citations for failing to enforce safety measures such as face coverings and social distancing.

People dine al fresco in Little Italy on Mulberry Street between Hester and Broome Streets on July 4, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Byron Smith/Getty Images

The governor said "egregious violations" may result in the immediate loss of a liquor license or closure even before a third strike.

Additionally, Cuomo warned that the state will publicly post the names and locations of establishments facing disciplinary action from the State Liquor Authority.

The SLA has updated it's Twitter feed with photos of bars and restaurants that have had their liquor licenses revoked.

Cuomo said the state has fielded thousands of complaints, particularly downstate.

A "No Standing sign is displayed near tables outside of a restaurant in New York, U.S., on Monday, July 6, 2020. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The state itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply," Cuomo said in a statement. "It's wrong, it's dangerous, it's selfish, it's unacceptable, it's also illegal."

"I'll tell you what's less politically popular -- if we have to close down a region because compliance wasn't done," Cuomo continued.

Customers queued up at Sweet Green restaurant on July 8, 2020. Niyi Fote/ZUMAPRESS.com

As he considers a final decision on whether New York City will enter phase 4 of reopening on Monday, Cuomo promised even more crackdowns.

Bar and restaurant patrons in the city have enjoyed walk-up bar service at newly reopened spots, but as of Thursday Cuomo shut that down as well -- now only seated patrons can be served.

Diners can only be served alcohol if they order and eat food at bar tops that are socially distanced at least 6 feet apart or separated by physical barriers.

Diners eat al fresco due to COVID-19 concerns in the West Village, June 26, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's delaying the planned resumption of indoor dining at restaurants in the city out of fear it would ignite a spike in coronavirus infections. John Minchillo/AP

Cuomo is expected to announce a decision on New York City entering phase 4 by Friday.

Citizens who see violations or are concerned can report complaints with photos to the SLA at www.sla.ny.gov.