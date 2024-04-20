Strong storms may bring flooding, strong winds to the South this weekend

There is a threat of heavy downpours that may bring flash flooding in Texas.

A storm system in the South will bring rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast states today – including much of Texas.

The biggest threat for heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding is across much of central and eastern Texas, stretching into Mississippi

Along with a flood threat, some of these storms could also be strong with the possibility of strong wind gusts and/or some hail; the tornado threat is low but cannot be ruled out.

Late Saturday and early Sunday morning, storms may remain strong for the Southeast and bring gusty winds that may cause damage. There is a higher concern for flash flooding from central Texas to central Mississippi on Saturday into the night.

Total rainfall accumulations up to 3 inches are possible across much of the area from central Texas to central Mississippi, however, up to 5 inches in some localized instances is possible. Given how saturated some of these areas are from recent storms last week, flash flooding may occur.

A general view of weather conditions is shown as the second round of the Invited Celebrity Classic, at Las Colinas Country Club, is cancelled due to rain, on April 20, 2024, in Irving, Texas. Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Snow in Colorado

A batch of snow has been falling in the Colorado Rockies, which will come to an end Saturday afternoon and evening.

Total snow accumulations in Denver and Boulder are expected between 3 to 6 inches.

Parts of the Rockies including Rocky Mountain National Park are expecting 4 to 10 inches of snow.

As you go farther north and closer to Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming, 1 or 2 inches of snow is possible, but freezing drizzle and freezing fog is also expected and may bring the greatest impacts as a thin layer of ice may stick to sub-freezing surfaces.

Freeze alerts in the Midwest

Portions of six states are under a freeze warning Saturday morning as temperatures are forecast to dip into the 20s.

This is mostly an alert for agriculture, as these conditions can harm or kill sensitive vegetation. Luckily, the planting season has just begun for most farmers, so their crops should be okay.

The warning is in effect Saturday morning only, and covers the entire states of Iowa aside from two counties in the southeast corner, and portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Pittsburgh and places in that region in Ohio and West Virginia are under a freeze watch Saturday morning, expected to turn into either a freeze warning or frost advisory in the evening and Sunday morning as temperatures go below freezing there.

While temperatures will remain cold Sunday morning, possibly enough for additional frost or freeze alerts, by Monday this area should be warmer with lows only in the 40s from Minnesota to Omaha. The cold will push east, bringing low temperatures into the upper 30s for Chicago this weekend, and eventually into the 30s for the Northeast beginning Sunday morning.