Student airlifted to hospital after alleged altercation with teacher over a juice box

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital and received six stitches to his forehead after an alleged altercation with his teacher during the school day.

The alleged incident began last week at Post Elementary School in Houston, Texas, when Kiana Randolph, mother of fifth grade student Kamauri Williamson, received a phone call from the school nurse saying that her 11-year-old son had been injured in an altercation.

Randolph rushed to her son’s school but when she got there she discovered that her had a large open wound at least a couple of inches long above his right eyebrow. The injury was even considered bad enough that Williamson was airlifted to Texas Medical Center to be treated.

Randolph, however, was horrified when school officials explained to her how it happened. It was allegedly with a teacher over a juice box.

"They're supposed to be in a safe place while you're at work, and to get this type of reaction of a head being busted open, especially over a juice box," said Randolph to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK. "Nobody deserves this, especially my son. I would never had thought that would have happened to my kid."

Randolph said she has seen portions of the school’s surveillance footage and was not pleased with what she allegedly saw, claiming that the teacher grabbed her son by his hoodie and slammed his head against the counter in the classroom.

“You see him at one point, my son’s feet lift up off the ground and he is basically being choked,” she said.

The family’s lawyer says that answers need to be given.

"I have a lot of trust in the justice system, so I hope this guy is going to be prosecuted for doing something he shouldn't have," said Adam Ramji, the family's attorney. "More so, other teachers need to be aware that if you're around children, there are certain ways to manage it and definitely certain ways not to manage it."

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where Post Elementary School is located, issued a statement obtained by KTRK.

"A Post Elementary School student had a medical emergency last Wednesday that precipitated the need for emergency treatment. The employee was placed on administrative leave, and the incident is currently under investigation," the statement read.

Williamson has now gone back to school following the incident while the teacher is on leave as the investigation continues but the 11-year-old’s parents still remain concerned.

“[That teacher] needs to not be able to work with children again,” Randolph said. “Just, not at all. That was just very, very upsetting to watch as a mother. It is very hurtful. No one’s child should be treated like that in any manner.”