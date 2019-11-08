An alleged plan by three students to attack an upstate New York middle school has been foiled, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The alleged threat was at Albion Middle School in Albion, New York, located about 35 miles west of Rochester.

The plot, which "was determined to be credible," was stopped on Thursday by school officials and authorities, according to a Friday statement from the governor.

"The agencies worked quickly to investigate and identify the suspects," Cuomo said.

While Cuomo's statement did not elaborate on the threat, school and law enforcement officials had been investigating reports that middle school students "shared inappropriate and threatening messages and images" through the messaging app Discord, Albion Central School District Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said in a Wednesday letter.

The students involved "have been removed from school pending the completion of the investigation and disciplinary and other corrective action to ensure the safety of our students," said the superintendent.

Cuomo warned that "any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law - whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat."

"School and police officials across this state continue to be on high alert and I encourage anyone who notices any unusual or suspicious behavior to report it to school administrators and law enforcement right away," Cuomo said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.