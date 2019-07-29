Summer heat on both coasts as Southwest tops 110 degrees

At least 16 wildfires are burning in the West, and on Sunday a 150-acre blaze near Chino Hills, California, engulfed a home.

Over the weekend, officials in Oregon were battling the MilePost 97 fire near Canyonville that had burned more than 11,000 acres. There's a risk of fires today in parts of West, especially in areas of Idaho and Montana where thunderstorms could lead to fire development.

Triple-digit heat is expected again throughout the Southwest, with highs well over 100 in parts of California, Nevada and Arizona. Heat advisories have been issued in parts of central California, and Las Vegas is expecting to see 110 degrees.

The week's peak highs are expected on Monday, with monsoon storms likely cooling off parts of the desert by midweek.

Heat advisories also have been issued in the Northeast and should last into Tuesday, as heat indices reach the upper 90s. Overall, temperatures are expected to be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, a storm system in the Midwest delivered severe weather, including five tornadoes, on Sunday. One of the reported tornadoes, in Minnesota, damaged homes, a farm and knocked out power.

On Monday, that storm system and its associated cold front are expected to deliver a line of storms and heavy rain stretching from Kansas to Wisconsin. Locally, areas in Iowa could see 2 to 4 inches that may lead to flash flooding.

This cold front is likely to track east throughout Monday, leading to scattered storms from Texas to Michigan. Some storms could move slowly in parts of the South, including eastern Texas and Louisiana, potentially leading to flash flooding later in the evening.

The Pacific Basin is showing signs of tropical activity.

Tropical Storm Erick has developed about 1,560 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. It currently has winds of about 65 mph but could strengthen into a hurricane as soon as Monday. It may be a Category 3 by midweek as it continues westward, but it shout weaken again as it gets closer to Hawaii.

Behind Erick, Tropical Storm Flossie has just formed, with winds of about 40 mph. Flossie is expected to head west over the next few days.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic, an area of storms between Barbados and Puerto Rico has showed minor signs of organizing -- there's about a 20% chance it becomes a tropical storm. The cluster of storms is expected to drift west-northwest, likely pushing moisture toward the Caribbean and Southeast U.S.