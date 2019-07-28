Summer scorcher bringing 110-degree temperatures to California, Arizona

After a hot day in the western U.S. on Saturday, temperatures will hover around triple-digits for many places in California, Arizona and Nevada again on Sunday.

Several heat alerts remain in place for Sunday in California, while new heat alerts are being issued for parts of Arizona.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the triple-digits across central California and into central Arizona. Several locations in Southern California and western Arizona will break above 110 degrees.

While the Bay Area will return to more mild temperatures Sunday, inland areas are expected to cross 100 degrees.

The hot pattern continues for the next several days across the desert southwest

High temperatures will exceed 100 degrees in many locations across the desert region for the next three days.

Palm Springs, California, is expected to reach highs near 115 degrees both Sunday and Monday. Las Vegas could potentially hit 110 degrees on Monday. If Las Vegas does hit 110 degrees, it will be only the third time this month.

While fire conditions have diminished since Saturday, there is still some risk Sunday across the Northern Rockies and High Plains as dry air and breezy conditions remain in place.

Scattered storms move into Midwest

A cold front is set to move across the Plains late Sunday into Monday bringing a threat for storms from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes and south to the Mississippi River Valley.

While some stronger storms are expected, the severe threat remains marginal at this time. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain.

As the front passes, some isolated areas could see 2 inches or more of rain, which may lead to some localized flooding issues, especially in areas already saturated along the Mississippi River basin.

Overall, the rain threat is not too significant.

Summer heat returns to the Northeast Sunday through midweek with highs breaking into the 90s from the Carolinas to New York City.

While it will be seasonably warm, this stretch of heat will not be nearly as significant as the heat endured in this region just one week ago.