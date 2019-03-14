An appellate court in New York has rejected President Donald Trump’s assertion that a sitting president cannot be sued in state court -- a ruling stemming from a defamation lawsuit filed by a former "The Apprentice" contestant who accused the president of groping and kissing her in 2007.

Summer Zervos' lawsuit is now allowed to proceed with the prospect of the president having to sit for a deposition.

“We reject defendant President Trump's argument that the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution prevents a New York State court -- and every other state court in the country -- from exercising its authority under its state constitution," the court said in a statement. "Instead, we find that the Supremacy Clause was never intended to deprive a state court of its authority to decide cases and controversies under the state's constitution."

Zervos' attorney Marianne Wang said her client was "very pleased" that court ruled that Trump is "not above the law."

"We look forward to proving to a jury that Ms. Zervos told the truth about Defendant’s unwanted sexual groping and holding him accountable for his malicious lies," the statement read.

