Sunday forecast calls for snow, rain as coast-to-coast storms coat US

One of the storm systems will bring both snow and rain to different regions.

The West has been blanketed in snow as many regions on the East Coast brace for the first flurries of the season.

Saturday proved to be a dramatic weather day in the West, with heavy rain in the valleys, heavy snow in the mountains, and strong winds all over California -- topping 60 mph in the valleys and up to 80 mph in the mountains.

A highway police car patrols the road as snowfall hits South Lake Tahoe in California, Nov. 9, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rain is continuing in California after rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches were seen throughout much of the state. Accumulations are expected to double in some areas.

Numerous wind and winter alerts are still in effect across the West, but those alerts are starting to inch into the Northern Plains, which will likely experience major snowfall this week.

Projected snowfall map is seen as blizzard conditions are possible on Tuesday in states like Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. Winds will be gusting around 40 mph with heavy snow, leading to potential whiteout conditions and difficult travel. ABC News

Potential whiteout conditions and travel hazards are possible on Tuesday in states like Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota due to blizzard conditions, with forecasted winds of 40 mph and heavy snow.

The same storm system will bring severe storms to the South on Tuesday, with the potential for high-impact events from eastern Texas through much of Louisiana and into Arkansas.

In the Northeast, the first accumulating snow of the season will arrive Sunday, with a winter weather advisory in place for five states into Monday morning.

Snow blanked the route 237 in Stateline of Nevada, United States, Nov. 8, 2022 as Winter Storm warning in effect for Lake Tahoe and Nevada mountains. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Areas from upstate New York, western Connecticut and Massachusetts will experience travel difficulties Sunday evening, with 1 to 5 inches of snow possible in many regions -- even upwards of 6 inches in higher elevations.

Snow will likely not accumulate in the cities along the I-95 corridor, such as New York and Boston, but there may be a few snowflakes mixing in with rain in those cities.