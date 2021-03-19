Suspect arrested after 100-year-old man found slain in Los Angeles home

"I had no idea there was a guy with a machete running around."

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 100-year-old grandfather found slain in his Los Angeles home.

Police found the man suffering from "numerous contusions and lacerations" in his Encino residence on Thursday around 12:50 p.m., Los Angeles Police said in statement.

The victim was Youssef Mahboubianfard, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office told ABC News. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Police announced on Friday that Adam Dimmerman, 47, has been booked into jail in connection to Mahboubianfard's death.

Dimmerman was arrested shortly after he allegedly killed Mahboubianfard and then attacked someone else, according to police.

About an hour before Mahboubianfard's body was discovered, West Valley patrol officers responded to a radio call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the area.

Locals near the scene directed officers to Dimmerman, who shortly thereafter was arrested, police said. Officers recovered an axe and a knife at the scene, according to a police statement.

The other victim sustained minor injuries at the scene and didn't require treatment.

Dimmerman's bail has been set at $2 million.

Mahboubianfard's grandson, Jason Shakib, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC the killing has left the family heartbroken.

"I just thought he slipped and fell because he was an older man," Shakib said. "I had no idea there was a guy with a machete running around."

Shakib said his grandfather was a dedicated family man and had lived with his wife of 65 years in the neighborhood for decades.

"He came to this country from Iran decades and decades ago, and they've been living peacefully on Alonzo Place for 30 years," Shakib said. "This is heartbreaking."