Suspect arrested, 2nd at-large for firing assault rifle at Arizona state troopers: Officials The suspects allegedly pulled up in a car and one opened fire, authorities said.

One suspect has been arrested and a second is still at-large in an ambush-style shooting of Arizona troopers on Thursday, officials said.

The suspect in custody allegedly fired multiple rounds at parked DPS detectives in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Arizona DPS spokesman Capt. Jesse Galvez said during a press briefing that the shooting occurred right before 9 a.m. local time on Thursday. Two detectives were in an unmarked car in police attire in the area for an ongoing operation, he said, when a silver four-door Infiniti "pulled up next to them and honked their horn."

"At that point, the passenger of that Infiniti got out, raised an assault rifle at our two detectives and began to fire," Galvez said at the briefing.

The troopers then got out of their car and returned fire, he said. The driver fled the scene, leaving the alleged shooter behind, he continued.

Neither the troopers nor the alleged gunman were injured, authorities said.

The suspect in custody was identified by authorities as a 17-year-old male. The troopers found the assault rifle near the alleged shooter, Galvez said.

Arizona DPS released images of the car that the gunman was allegedly a passenger in, describing it as a possible 2008 to 2013 Infiniti model G-37 with custom wheels and a temporary plate.

DPS detectives were still looking for the driver and car as of early Thursday afternoon.