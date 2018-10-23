Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of University of Utah student

Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a University of Utah student Monday night.

The incident prompted a campus-wide lockdown before authorities could apprehend Melvin Rowland, possibly an ex-boyfriend of the victim, after an hours-long manhunt.

The identify of the woman killed hasn't been released.

Rowland, 37, had been seen fleeing the Medical Towers, a dorm near the university's northeastern edge, around the time of the shooting, authorities said. Students were told to avoid the area until further notice.

Rowland, a registered sex offender, isn't a student there, police said.

KTVX

Campus officials had tweeted a description and image of the suspect and said anyone with information should notify police immediately.

Rowland, a resident of Salt Lake City, was convicted of attempted forcible sex abuse and enticing a minor over the internet in 2004, court records show.

University officials lifted a two-hour-long lockdown just before midnight and canceled classes today.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: #homicide suspect Melvin Rowland, 37. Suspect wanted in conjunction with shooting on university campus. pic.twitter.com/BLcEC5ayHp — Univ of Utah News (@UofUNews) October 23, 2018

Utah Governor Gary Herbert shared his condolences in the wake of the shooting and urged everyone to "follow the instructions that come thru."

"My heart goes out to all who have been dealing with the tragic #UofUShooting tonight," Herbert tweeted Tuesday morning. "If anyone has information about the suspect identified by the U of U police in tonight's shooting, please contact police immediately."

It's not clear at this time if Rowland has retained a lawyer.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.