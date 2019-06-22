A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a beloved dentist in Virginia, police said early Saturday.

Newport News dentist William Trolenberg, 65, was found shot in a parking lot outside his office just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Friday evening, Kelly Michael Vance, 42, was taken into custody as a suspect in the killing, according to the Newport News Police Department. The department, in conjunction with the Hampton Police Division, captured Vance on Harris Creek Road in Hampton just after 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Newport News police.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

It was not immediately clear Saturday morning if Vance had legal representation.

The Newport News community was left mourning after the mysterious shooting of the local dentist.

Patients took to social media to express their shock and offer condolences.

My all time favorite and ONLY dentist Dr. Trolenberg was murdered in cold bold. The person who has committed such a crime deserves nothing but punishment. It’s not much picture wise but this is the main suspect if you know anything please call the Newport Police. pic.twitter.com/jOF7jG7LcU — Matt Schatzel (@Master_Schatz) June 21, 2019

Trolenberg took care of my family of 7 for over 15 years. He was wonderful always and this is truly devastating news! prayers to family and staff! — Robin Friend (Ankelmacrilzac) (@Ankelmacrilzac) June 20, 2019

I just learned our dentist and a very kind man, Dr. William Trolenberg, was murdered Wednesday afternoon outside his office. Senseless. — Kathryn Loveless (@KathiLoveless) June 21, 2019

Local residents held a prayer circle and community walk Thursday at Trolenberg's practice, Deer Park Dental.

"This community is feeling it," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at the prayer circle. "This is a good community, this is a strong community. I learned that just by the neighbors that I talked to yesterday. I learned that just by walking up here and seeing the number of individuals that are here today. That tells me that people care."

During the search for the suspect, police released photos of a possible person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes this man, is asked to Det. Comer at 757-570-9092, the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or submit a tip at https://t.co/eEHbVllQNz. pic.twitter.com/qbLdRPDGqs — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) June 20, 2019

It was unclear if Vance was the person in those photos.