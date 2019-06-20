A manhunt is underway in Virginia for a gunman who shot and killed a dentist outside his office.

Newport News dentist William Trolenberg, 65, was found shot in a parking lot nearby his practice just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Newport News Police Department.

His body was found just outside of his car, said police, and no motive has been released.

Newport News Police Department.

Police are searching for the gunman and have released photos of a possible person of interest.

Authorities are asking the public to help identify him.

Newport News Police Department.

SEEKING IDENTITY OF PERSON OF INTEREST

We are still working to ID a person of interest in yesterday's homicide investigation. We are releasing new photos and continue to ask the public to share them. pic.twitter.com/vEmfZlXoOP — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) June 20, 2019

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.