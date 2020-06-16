Suspect charged with murder, kidnapping in Oluwatoyin Salau case Salau and another missing woman were found dead on Saturday, police said.

Black lives lost and the outrage that followed Orange County Corrections via Reuters

A suspect has been charged in the double homicide of two women reported missing this month in Tallahassee.

Aaron Glee Jr. was charged with murder and kidnapping, the Tallahassee Police Department said Tuesday, a day after the department announced that Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found dead.

During an investigation of their disappearance, information led police to Glee's home in southeast Tallahassee on Saturday night, where both women were discovered, police said.

Aaron Glee Jr. is seen in a police booking photograph after he was taken into custody in connection with the killings of Black activist Oluwatoyin Salau and AARP volunteer Victoria Sims, at Orange County Jail in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2020. Orange County Corrections via Reuters

Glee, 49, had fled to Orlando on a bus before the police arrived at his home, the department said. He was arrested early Sunday by the Orlando Police Department, court records show. Based on evidence recovered at the scene and other information gathered by Tallahassee police in Orlando, Glee was charged with murder and kidnapping, police said.

He currently is incarcerated in the Orange County Jail and will be extradited back to Leon County, a Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson told ABC News.

Glee was also recently arrested twice in recent weeks in unrelated battery cases. Court records show Glee was arrested in Leon County for aggravated battery on May 30 and was released on June 1 on a $2,500 bond. ABC News has reached out to his public defender in that case. He was also accused of battery in connection with a May 28 incident and charges were filed on June 9, court records show.

Salau was last seen on June 6, according to police. The teen was active in the city's Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, calling for justice for black people recently killed at the hands of police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

A missing poster released by Tallahassee Police of Oluwatoyin Salau. Tallahassee Police Department

Her missing person flier drew national attention, and misinformation had spread throughout the investigation, "including false tip line numbers," police said Tuesday.

A team of more than a dozen Tallahassee Police Department investigators were looking for Salau, who did not have a permanent address, including checking locations she frequented, police said.

The grassroots organization Tallahassee Community Action Committee also held search parties for Salau, whom they described as a local activist, after she was reported missing on June 9.

The same day she was last reportedly seen, Salau had shared details of an alleged sexual assault on Twitter, according to Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL.

Salau had contacted the Tallahassee Police Department to report a "possible sexual battery" that occurred on June 5, police said, but added that at this time there is no indication it is related to her death.

"The information and description Salau provided to police and posted on social media prior to her disappearance does not match the person ultimately found to be responsible for her murder," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Sims was last seen on June 11, according to police. Her home had been ransacked and burglarized, and her car was missing, police said Tuesday.

A missing poster released by Tallahassee Police of Victoria Sims. Tallahassee Police Department

Sims was a long-time AARP volunteer, according to AARP Florida, which described her in a statement as a "passionate, fully engaged citizen" and "dedicated advocate for older Americans."