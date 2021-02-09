Suspect in custody after shooting at Minnesota health clinic

The police chief told ABC affiliate KSTP that there are victims.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Allina Health Clinic Crossroads campus in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday, the Buffalo police said.

The police chief told ABC affiliate KSTP that there are victims, although "we don't know of any fatalities right now."

Agents from the Minneapolis/St. Paul field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene, a spokesperson told ABC News. Buffalo is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.