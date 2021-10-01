Suspect in custody after active shooter reported at Houston prep school

Police are searching for any other possible suspects.

A suspect is in custody and one person has been rushed to the hospital following reports of an active shooter at a Houston prep school, local authorities said.

A call about reports of an active shooting at the school came in at 11:45 a.m., the Houston Police Department said.

Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects, police said and the scene is still active.

Audio from a dispatch call reveals an official said: “I'm gonna need units at 4411 Anderson Rd, just got a message thats there's a man with a gun in the school.” The address belongs to the campus of YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

The Houston Fire Department told ABC News one person was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Emergency Room. Their age, gender and condition are unknown at this point.

First responders are actively clearing the building and there are no reports of other injuries at the moment, Houston Fire said.

A staging area for parents is set up at West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke and students will arrive at that location.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.