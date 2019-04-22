Suspect in Delphi girls' double murder may live in town 'hiding in plain sight,' police say as they release new info

Apr 22, 2019, 12:51 PM ET
PHOTO: Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana.PlayLindsey Jacobson/ABC News
WATCH Delphi police release suspect sketch, video in Indiana double murder case

The unknown suspect in the mysterious murder of two Delphi eighth-graders may live in the small Indiana town, police said Monday, as new information about the killer was released.

The male suspect is believed to currently or previously live in Delphi, work in town or visit on a regular basis, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said at a news conference.

He's believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, Carter said, but may appear younger than his age.

Carter said the person seen in this image could be the girls' killer.

PHOTO: Indiana State Police released a new sketch of the suspect in the unsolved murders of two teen girls. Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police released a new sketch of the suspect in the unsolved murders of two teen girls.
(MORE: Delphi girls' double murder unsolved 2 years later, families desperate to 'complete the puzzle')

'We believe you are hiding in plain sight," Carter said at the news conference, and even "may be in this room."

"We likely have interviewed you or someone close to you," he said.

Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were enjoying a day off from school on Feb. 13, 2017, when they vanished on a hiking trail near their small town of Delphi.

PHOTO: Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News
Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana.
PHOTO: Abby and Libby snapped this photo on the bridge on the day they disappeared. ABC News
Abby and Libby snapped this photo on the bridge on the day they disappeared.
(MORE: As 1st Christmas goes by since unsolved killings of Indiana teens, mom is confident 'we'll have our answers')

Their bodies were found the next day near the trail. Police have not released details of how the girls died.

Over two years after the double murder shocked the small community, Indiana State Police on Monday released that new sketch of the suspect, as well as new audio and video evidence.

The never-before-seen video recovered from Libby's phone shows the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

PHOTO: Flowers sit by a bridge near Delphi, Ind. where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were seen before they were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13, 2017. Alex Perez/ABC News
Flowers sit by a bridge near Delphi, Ind. where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were seen before they were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13, 2017.
(MORE: Teens' unsolved killings are 'open wound' for grandfather on anniversary of mysterious deaths)

"When you see the video, watch the person's mannerisms as they walk," Carter said Monday. "Do you recognize the mannerisms as being someone you might know?"

Authorities in 2017 released a grainy image of someone seen on the trail the day the girls went missing along with a chilling recording found on Libby's phone with just three words heard: "Down the hill."

(MORE: Mom hopes composite sketch will help crack unsolved killings of Indiana teens)

On Monday, police released additional portions of the audio recording from Libby's phone.

While it is hard to decipher what is said in the clip, Carter said, "The person talking ... is the person on the bridge with the girls... please listen to it very, very carefully."

Carter vowed to find the killer.

(MORE: Mystery surrounds Indiana murder of 2 teen girls: 'We cannot fail on this case')
PHOTO: A sign in Delphi, Indiana, for Abby Williams and Libby German, who disappeared Feb. 14, 2017 and were found dead near a hiking trail. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News
A sign in Delphi, Indiana, for Abby Williams and Libby German, who disappeared Feb. 14, 2017 and were found dead near a hiking trail.

"You brutally murdered two little girls, two children. Only a coward would do such a thing," he said.

"We will not stop," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Comments