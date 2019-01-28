Suspect drives off with officer hanging from window in dramatic dash cam video

Police in South Texas are looking for a driver seen speeding off with an officer hanging from his car window.

The Weslaco police officer's injuries were non-life-threatening after the dramatic Sunday incident caught on video.

It began when officers responded to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel and found a man sleeping in a stopped car that was in park but had the engine running, Weslaco Police spokesman Eric Hernandez told ABC News Monday.

The officers confronted the suspect and tried to convince him to turn off the white Ford F-150 King Ranch, Hernandez said.

Weslaco Police Department

But the driver ignored the officers' commands, put his car in drive and drove into the police car in front of him, according to dash cam video released by police.

As the driver started to inch forward, three officers jumped onto the side of his car.

Weslaco Police Department

But the driver kept going. Two officers were able to jump off as the suspect sped forward, but one officer had his head through the open driver's side window and was left dangling.

Weslaco Police Department

The dramatic video shows the officer being thrown from the car as the driver sped away.

Police are looking to arrest the driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Adan Loa Jr., for aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest, Hernandez said.

Loa also has separate active warrants for burglary of habitation and assault family violence, according to police.

Tips about the suspect were pouring in Monday, Hernandez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weslaco Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 956-968-8591.