Suspect identified amid search for American teen, 2 cousins missing in Mexico

The three girls have been missing since June 30.

A suspect has been identified in the disappearance of Utah teen Elizabeth "Ely" Gonzalez and her two young cousins, who went missing in Mexico City on June 30.

The FBI has identified 31-year-old Antonio Moreno -- the biological father of Gonzalez's two cousins, Sofia Mailen Moreno Zamora, 6, and Regina Moreno Zamora, 4 -- as a suspect in the disappearance of all three girls.

The FBI is looking for Antonio Moreno in connection with the disappearance of 14-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez and her cousins, Sofia Mailen Moreno Zamora, 6, and Regina Moreno Zamora, 4. Salt Lake City Field Office/FBI

Elizabeth Gonzalez FBI

Moreno had been living in Kaysville, Utah, for the last three years before he abruptly traveled to Mexico City and allegedly took the three girls without their mothers' permission. Relatives have not seen or heard from them since June 30, according to the FBI.

"We believe the girls are in danger and still in Mexico," the FBI said in a statement Friday.

Gonzalez, 14, of Ogden, Utah, was visiting family in Mexico City when she disappeared along with her two cousins.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Gonzalez and her cousins -- who are Mexican nationals -- getting into a taxi with Moreno. The FBI believes Elizabeth was allegedly "manipulated" by Moreno to get into the taxi and that all four are traveling together.

The FBI is not releasing the video at this time.

An Amber Alert was activated for Gonzalez and her two cousins on July 1, Mexico City authorities said.

Gonzalez was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and black and white Vans when she was last seen. She is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds and with brown eyes and brown hair.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call its Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-1400. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.