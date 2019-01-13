Suspect at large after 2 injured in Utah mall shooting, police say

Authorities are searching for the gunman in a Utah mall shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened at the Fashion Place mall in Murray, the Murray Police Department told ABC News. The suspect is still at large and the conditions of the injured are unknown, police said.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting, according to authorities. Scanner traffic from the incident revealed that shoppers were barricading in a Dillard's department store and sheltering in place at a Sephora makeup store.

Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.